Drug dealer who filmed himself rolling in cash jailed after police raid house in Firth Park, Sheffield
But Mustafa Mahmood - AKA Boosta - is now starting a six and a half year prison sentence after admitting possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and concerns in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.
Mahmood, of Firth Park Road, Firth Park, took pictures of himself literally rolling in cash, and police have now released the photos. He boasted about his earnings by filming himself lying down with wads of £50/£20 notes.
When police raided his home address on April 25, 2023, they found a wooden chair which was being used as a ‘chopping board’ for Mahmood to cut up lines of crack cocaine and heroin.
Officers said when they arrived, several wraps of cocaine were ready to be distributed to Mahmood’s two drug lines in Barnsley and Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said when they searched the room further, officers recovered £3,000 in cash hidden in a pocket of a jacket and numerous items of expensive designer clothes and footwear. A black bag was also recovered, which contained 180 grams of heroin and 88 grams of cocaine, with a street value of up to £25,000.
Officers recovered several mobile phones on which they found videos Mahmood had recorded of himself boasting about his earning of £1,000 a day through drug supply. Mahmood also videoed himself dealing drugs to users over the wall to the rear of his property.
Mahmood, aged 28, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and concerns in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. He was sentenced to six years and six months in prison after appearing before Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (October 12).
PC Gareth Webb, who is based in the Operation Fortify department and the officer in charge of this case, said: “Mahmood had been dealing Class A drugs for several months under his street name of ‘Boosta’.
“His run of good luck ended with a warrant executed by Fortify officers in April of this year and the amount of heroin and cocaine recovered identified him as a well-connected dealer making large sums of money through his criminality.”