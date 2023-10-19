News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

Drug dealer who filmed himself rolling in cash jailed after police raid house in Firth Park, Sheffield

His picture shows him smiling with a pile of cash on his bare chest at his Sheffield home.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But Mustafa Mahmood - AKA Boosta - is now starting a six and a half year prison sentence after admitting possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and concerns in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Mahmood, of Firth Park Road, Firth Park, took pictures of himself literally rolling in cash, and police have now released the photos. He boasted about his earnings by filming himself lying down with wads of £50/£20 notes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When police raided his home address on April 25, 2023, they found a wooden chair which was being used as a ‘chopping board’ for Mahmood to cut up lines of crack cocaine and heroin.

Most Popular
Mustafa Mahmood, of Firth Park Road. The 28 year old has been jailed for drugs offences for six and a half years. Picture: South Yorkshire PoliceMustafa Mahmood, of Firth Park Road. The 28 year old has been jailed for drugs offences for six and a half years. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
Mustafa Mahmood, of Firth Park Road. The 28 year old has been jailed for drugs offences for six and a half years. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Officers said when they arrived, several wraps of cocaine were ready to be distributed to Mahmood’s two drug lines in Barnsley and Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said when they searched the room further, officers recovered £3,000 in cash hidden in a pocket of a jacket and numerous items of expensive designer clothes and footwear. A black bag was also recovered, which contained 180 grams of heroin and 88 grams of cocaine, with a street value of up to £25,000.

Officers recovered several mobile phones on which they found videos Mahmood had recorded of himself boasting about his earning of £1,000 a day through drug supply. Mahmood also videoed himself dealing drugs to users over the wall to the rear of his property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mahmood, aged 28, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and concerns in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine. He was sentenced to six years and six months in prison after appearing before Sheffield Crown Court last Thursday (October 12).

Mustafa Mahmood, of Firth Park Road, in a picture released by police showing cash on his bare chest. The 28 year old has been jailed for drugs offences for six and a half years.Mustafa Mahmood, of Firth Park Road, in a picture released by police showing cash on his bare chest. The 28 year old has been jailed for drugs offences for six and a half years.
Mustafa Mahmood, of Firth Park Road, in a picture released by police showing cash on his bare chest. The 28 year old has been jailed for drugs offences for six and a half years.

PC Gareth Webb, who is based in the Operation Fortify department and the officer in charge of this case, said: “Mahmood had been dealing Class A drugs for several months under his street name of ‘Boosta’.

“His run of good luck ended with a warrant executed by Fortify officers in April of this year and the amount of heroin and cocaine recovered identified him as a well-connected dealer making large sums of money through his criminality.”

“Mahmood was found to be operating two drug lines at the same time, one in Sheffield one in Barnsley. The volumes of drugs dealt through the lines was estimated at almost two kilos over a six-month period.

“Mahmood even had the audacity to film himself dealing drugs and boasting about how much money he was making every day. I welcome the six-and-a-half-year custodial sentence and hope this shows that we will work tirelessly to put these criminals behind bars.”