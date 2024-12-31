Thurcroft: Armed police on standby as man hurls items at cops from window in Rotherham

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Dec 2024
An alleged assault in a Rotherham pub led to a standoff with police with a man reportedly throwing things at officers from a flat window.

Officers were called to Katherine Street, in Thurcroft, at around 3.25pm on Sunday (December 29) following reports of an assault.

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two men in a Thurcroft, Rotherham, pub before throwing items at officers from a flat window in Katherine Street while making threats to kill.A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two men in a Thurcroft, Rotherham, pub before throwing items at officers from a flat window in Katherine Street while making threats to kill.
A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two men in a Thurcroft, Rotherham, pub before throwing items at officers from a flat window in Katherine Street while making threats to kill. | Google Maps

A man reportedly entered a pub in the area where he allegedly assaulted two people and threw chairs around the premises.

When police arrived, the man had left and gone to a nearby flat.

He reportedly appeared at the window and began throwing items down onto the street below while shouting threats to officers and members of the public.

Residents told The Star armed police were called to the area.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the officers were not formally deployed, but were in the area as a precaution.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, making threats to kill, and a public order offence over the alleged use of threatening or abusive words.

