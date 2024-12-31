Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of a Doncaster man who has been missing for 10 days.

Thomas, age 33, was last seen on Manor Drive, Thorne, on December 21, 2024, around 7am and has not been seen or heard from since.

He is white, 5ft 11ins tall, slim and has dark hair.

He was last seen wearing blue padded jacket, blue jeans and trainers. Thomas normally wears a hoodie underneath the jacket.

Have you seen Thomas?

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Thomas’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal https://orlo.uk/sUBSq or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 0818 of 30-12/2024 when you get in touch.