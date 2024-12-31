Washington Road Sheffield: Man and woman stabbed in disturbance outside Sheffield flats
At 10.05pm on Saturday, December 28, police officers were deployed to Washington Road, Sharrow, after being alerted to reports of a stabbing.
An injured man and woman were taken to hospital and have both since been discharged.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested over the incident.
A police cordon was put in place while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the disturbance.
South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.05pm on Saturday (December 28), we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing on Washington Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a woman and a man were stabbed. The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.
“They have both since left hospital following treatment.
“Washington Road was closed and a scene was established at the junction with Pearl Street. The scene was stood down and the road reopened at around 4am on Sunday (December 29)
“A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”