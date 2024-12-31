Washington Road Sheffield: Man and woman stabbed in disturbance outside Sheffield flats

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 31st Dec 2024, 08:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man and woman were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a disturbance outside flats in Sheffield.

At 10.05pm on Saturday, December 28, police officers were deployed to Washington Road, Sharrow, after being alerted to reports of a stabbing.

A man and woman were stabbed in a disturbance outside flats on Washington Road, SharrowA man and woman were stabbed in a disturbance outside flats on Washington Road, Sharrow
A man and woman were stabbed in a disturbance outside flats on Washington Road, Sharrow | Submit

An injured man and woman were taken to hospital and have both since been discharged.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested over the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police cordon was put in place while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the disturbance.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.05pm on Saturday (December 28), we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing on Washington Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a woman and a man were stabbed. The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

“They have both since left hospital following treatment.

“Washington Road was closed and a scene was established at the junction with Pearl Street. The scene was stood down and the road reopened at around 4am on Sunday (December 29)

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice