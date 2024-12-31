Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man and woman were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a disturbance outside flats in Sheffield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 10.05pm on Saturday, December 28, police officers were deployed to Washington Road, Sharrow, after being alerted to reports of a stabbing.

A man and woman were stabbed in a disturbance outside flats on Washington Road, Sharrow | Submit

An injured man and woman were taken to hospital and have both since been discharged.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested over the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police cordon was put in place while officers investigated the circumstances surrounding the disturbance.

South Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.05pm on Saturday (December 28), we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a stabbing on Washington Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a woman and a man were stabbed. The woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

“They have both since left hospital following treatment.

“Washington Road was closed and a scene was established at the junction with Pearl Street. The scene was stood down and the road reopened at around 4am on Sunday (December 29)

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”