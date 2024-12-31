Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield saw many changes in 2024 - not all of them welcomed by everyone.

During the last year big changes to West Bar and Tenter Street have divided opinion among residents, but we have also seen the opening of a number of new businesses as the Heart of the City development progresses around Cambridge Street.

Now we are moving into 2025. The question is now what will that bring in terms of the city?

Picture shows the Sheffield skyline. We asked residents what they want to see happen in 2025 | National World

We went out onto the streets of Sheffield, to ask people who live and work in the city what their hopes were for Sheffield in 2025, and found quite a mix from those we spoke to.

And there was no shortage of views - with improvements to the city’s bus services among the most raised issues.

Duncan Williamson, from Lowfield was among those wanting improvements on the buses.

He said: “Better bus timetables. If the council could get around to sorting out consistency in that, that would be a big help to everyone I'm sure.”

Sheffield residents want to see bus improvements. Photo: National World | National World

Waiting at a bus stop on West Street, was Rayan Jumman, who lives nearby, and he agreed.

He said: “I'm at a bus stop right now and I think better buses for the community would be good for everyone.

“I think that's a wish for everyone. “

Quality, well paid jobs, also proved a popular hope.

Matthew Hanchard works in the city, and wants to see investment that will bring good jobs to Sheffield.

He said: “I'm starting to see unemployment go up a little bit so it would be quite nice to see some more job creation.

“The University has a big AMRC (Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre) so it would be nice to see some more engineering come into the city, graduate jobs so we can employ them and hopefully get a bit more international mix into the area.”

Former resident Peter Holt was back visiting the city he grew up in. What would he like to see for the city? He said: “Prosperity and as near to full employment as possible.”

Jason Hall, from Broomhall, said he wanted ‘lots more jobs and a better public service’.

But Paul Evans, from Hillsborough wanted to see a specific project in the city centre finally sorted.

He said: “I'd like to see Fargate sorted out frankly. It's been a long time. It's a lovely part of the city and I think it's got a huge potential and I'm just really looking forward to seeing it realise that potential, really.”

Fargate is currently the site of development work, with sections fenced off while workers carry out changes designed to change the appearance of the pedestrianised street.

Andrew Smith, from Broomhill, wanted to see more community projects in the city centre. He said he felt the city centre was all about restaurants now.