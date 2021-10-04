Armed police flood Sheffield estate as officers carry out operation

Armed police flooded a Sheffield estate this morning as officers carried out an early morning operation in the city.

By David Kessen
Monday, 4th October 2021, 11:49 am

Officers carrying guns were seen going into a house on Heeley Green at around 8am today, after several police vehicles arrived on the scene at around 8am.

Police dogs were also used in the operation, with their handlers’ van parked on the street well into the morning.

Police at Heeley Green, Heeley, Sheffield this morning.

In addition to the police dog van, a dark blue police van was parked on the street, with an officer seen walking from the van into a property on the street carrying a number of items inside clear plastic bags.

Despite the large police presence, there was no police cordon or blue and white police tape as officers got on with their work.

What happened at Heeley Green today?

One neighbour said officers had arrived early this morning at around 8am.

She said she had not been able to get her children to school because officers on the scene had told her to stay inside her home.

“They shouted at us to get back inside the house.” she said.

Another resident said officers had arrived on the scene carrying guns and with dogs. She added someone had been taken away from the house.

“It was not nice to see it,” she said

“I think there were about four cars and a van here when they first arrived. They just arrived – there were not blue flashing lights or sirens as far as I could tell.

“I saw about a dozen police officers, I think.

“This is usually a quiet street.”

