Officers carrying guns were seen going into a house on Heeley Green after several police vehicles arrived on the scene at around 8am.

Police dogs were also used in the operation, with their handlers’ van parked on the street well into the morning, before finally leaving the scene at around 10.15am.

Police at Heeley Green, Heeley, Sheffield this morning.

Officers have this afternoon revealed that the move was part of a planned operation which was being carried out against the illegal drugs trade in the city

Heeley Green police action part of operations across Sheffield against drugs

A spokesman said this afternoon: “There will be a high number of police officers operating across Sheffield today (Monday, 4 October) as part of targeted activity against county lines and organised crime involved in the illegal drugs trade.

“People will see an increased presence in certain parts of the city as police execute warrants and make arrests. Officers are being supported by British Transport Police, National County Lines Coordination centre (NCLCC) and Regional Crime Organised Units (ROCU).

“We encourage members of the public to speak to an officer if they have any questions or concerns.”

Residents reported seeing armed officers, and police dogs involved in the operation in Heeley.

One told how they were told to stay inside while officers carried out their work.

Police have not revealed if any arrests have been made at this stage. It is not known what other districts are being targeted as part of the operation in the city

