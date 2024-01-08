Up to a dozen police officers are at the scene on Errington Road.

A huge area surrounding a block of flats in Sheffield is cordoned off this afternoon, after a reported shooting last night.

At least a dozen officers with accompanying vehicles are at the scene near the junction of Errington Road and Errington Avenue in Arbourthorne today (January 8).

Facebook crop of police scene at Errington Avenue in Sheffield on January 8, 2024

Police tape has been stretched from building to building and cars cannot drive through Errington Road.

One resident told The Star how officers arrived last night shortly after hearing what she initially thought were "fireworks" at around 9.30pm on Sunday night.

The police cordon covers much of the area bordered by eastern Errington Avenue, Errington Road, Eastern Avenue and Carlton Mews.

She said: "I actually heard five or six gunshots - or at least I thought they were just fireworks at the time. I didn't hear anyone screaming or anything like that so I ignored it.

"When I looked out my window the police were everywhere."

The resident says she doesn't remember the police arriving with their sirens on.

A dark blue van from South Yorkshire Police's Tactical Support Group was spotted at the scene, with officers going door to door.