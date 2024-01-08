Yellow weather warnings are in place for London and the South East.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are Sheffield's chances of seeing snow in the next week as biting temperatures arrive in the UK.

Here are Sheffield's chances of seeing snow this week (w/c January 8, 2024). Photo shows goalkeeper for the Treeton Terriers U14s Charlie Smith practicing even in the snow during a flurry on December 3rd, 2023.

Britons woke up to a far chillier morning today (January 8) owing to what forecasters say is a severe cold front in Scandinavia, which saw the country's coldest temperature recorded in the past 25 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place in London and the south east, with the Met Office also predicting snow and sleet.

In Sheffield, residents will be waking up to colder temperatures than have been seen in a while, but the chance of snow this week is next to zero.

However, forecasters say there is a rising chance of flurries across the north heading into the next week, which may include Sheffield.

What is the weather in Sheffield today (January 8)?

It will feel particularly chilly in Sheffield today, with a combination of conditions meaning it will feel as cold as -2C for much of the day and all of Tuesday as well. This will be accompanied by a stiff breeze reaching up to 22mph