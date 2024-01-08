Sheffield weather: Here is Sheffield's chance of seeing snow this week as 'Scandinavian freeze' hits South
Yellow weather warnings are in place for London and the South East.
Here are Sheffield's chances of seeing snow in the next week as biting temperatures arrive in the UK.
Britons woke up to a far chillier morning today (January 8) owing to what forecasters say is a severe cold front in Scandinavia, which saw the country's coldest temperature recorded in the past 25 years.
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place in London and the south east, with the Met Office also predicting snow and sleet.
In Sheffield, residents will be waking up to colder temperatures than have been seen in a while, but the chance of snow this week is next to zero.
However, forecasters say there is a rising chance of flurries across the north heading into the next week, which may include Sheffield.
What is the weather in Sheffield today (January 8)?
It will feel particularly chilly in Sheffield today, with a combination of conditions meaning it will feel as cold as -2C for much of the day and all of Tuesday as well. This will be accompanied by a stiff breeze reaching up to 22mph
The thick cloud hanging over the city today will be a feature for the rest of the week, with little chance of rain at all right through until Friday and low temperatures at all times.