Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police want help understanding how a young man who tragically died last weekend came to be in a Rotherham canal just beforehand.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, November 16, at 3.15am, emergency services responded to reports of concern for the safety of a man found in the water near Central Road in Rotherham, close to the railway station.

Samuel Youdan, 26, died in hospital after he rescued from the canal off Central Road in Rotherham. Now, officers have released these images in an appeal for information or witnesses who may seen him prior to the incident in the early hours of November 16. | South Yorkshire Police

The man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital where he tragically later died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police has today (November 20) named the young man as Samuel Youdan. He was 26.

It is understood several members of the public bravely entered the canal to pull Samuel to safety.

This is the view of the canal of Central Road in Rotherham. | Google

Now, an investigation is underway and detectives are working to understand the circumstances of how Samuel came to be in the water.

CCTV images have been released to encourage anyone who may have interacted with or seen Samuel prior to 3.15am on Saturday to come forward to assist enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Lucy Garside, from Rotherham Reactive CID, said: “This was a very tragic incident which resulted in the death of a young man, whose family are absolutely devastated.

"My team have been working tirelessly over the last few days to piece together Samuel’s last known movements. We now know from CCTV footage that he was in Rotherham town centre between the hours of 12.30am and 3.15am.

“His last known location was The Arc Cinema Complex, Forge Island.

“We are now calling upon members of the public to come forward if you believe you can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are aware of members of the public who came to the aid of Samuel whilst he was in the water, and his family would like to express their thanks for their brave actions.”

To report information, call 101 or report it on the force’s online portal, quoting incident number 131 of November 16, 2024, when you get in touch.

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.