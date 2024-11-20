Samuel Youdan: Police name man, 26, found in Rotherham canal and appeal for witnesses after tragic death
On Saturday, November 16, at 3.15am, emergency services responded to reports of concern for the safety of a man found in the water near Central Road in Rotherham, close to the railway station.
The man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital where he tragically later died.
South Yorkshire Police has today (November 20) named the young man as Samuel Youdan. He was 26.
It is understood several members of the public bravely entered the canal to pull Samuel to safety.
Now, an investigation is underway and detectives are working to understand the circumstances of how Samuel came to be in the water.
CCTV images have been released to encourage anyone who may have interacted with or seen Samuel prior to 3.15am on Saturday to come forward to assist enquiries.
Detective Inspector Lucy Garside, from Rotherham Reactive CID, said: “This was a very tragic incident which resulted in the death of a young man, whose family are absolutely devastated.
"My team have been working tirelessly over the last few days to piece together Samuel’s last known movements. We now know from CCTV footage that he was in Rotherham town centre between the hours of 12.30am and 3.15am.
“His last known location was The Arc Cinema Complex, Forge Island.
“We are now calling upon members of the public to come forward if you believe you can help.
"We are aware of members of the public who came to the aid of Samuel whilst he was in the water, and his family would like to express their thanks for their brave actions.”
To report information, call 101 or report it on the force’s online portal, quoting incident number 131 of November 16, 2024, when you get in touch.
If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.