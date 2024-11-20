A £2.7m renovation has taken place to get the bar into shape, which can be seen in more detail in the gallery below.

The venue is spread across two floors, with 30 large HD TV screens showing sports action from football and boxing to NFL and Formula 1, and raised ‘stadium-style’ seating to provide the best view.

Arc Inspirations, behind brands including BOX and Manahatta just across the road, says the bar offers “something for everyone” thanks to its large food and drinks menu, activities and screens.

It will be showing every Premier League match, with other Sky Sports, TNT Sports, and Amazon Prime events showing too.

The brand will be showing NFL games too, as it is the official NFL bar of the UK and has a closed partnership with the league.

An exclusive launch party will take place on Friday, November 22, with the bar opening to the general public from the following day, Saturday, November 23.

It offers electric darts, ‘Bandeoke’ nights every Thursday where you can sing live with a band on stage, the Big Box Quiz also on Thursdays, and ‘immersive’ horse racing

There will also be live music on Fridays and Saturdays, with an emphasis on local talent, and private karaoke rooms and dining rooms available to book for parties and business events.

BOX will also offer a 90-minute bottomless brunch, priced £34.95, including unlimited prosecco, cocktails and other drinks.