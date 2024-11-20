Man and woman due in court after victim suffers 'life-changing injuries' in Doncaster dog attack
A man and woman have been charged after a man suffered life-changing injuries in a dog attack.
Julien Lever, aged 29, and Alison Hodkinson, 57, both of Wroxham Way, Cusworth, are charged with owning/controlling a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, and possession with intent to supply drugs.
Lever has been further charged with assaulting an emergency service worker.
The charges are in connection to an incident on November 17 in the Cusworth area, which resulted in a man suffering life changing injuries after being attacked by a dog.
Lever and Hodkinson will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on December 19.