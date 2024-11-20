Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man and woman have been charged after a man suffered life-changing injuries in a dog attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julien Lever, aged 29, and Alison Hodkinson, 57, both of Wroxham Way, Cusworth, are charged with owning/controlling a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, and possession with intent to supply drugs.

A man suffered life-changing injuries in an alleged dangerous dog attack in Wroxham Way in Cusworth.

Lever has been further charged with assaulting an emergency service worker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges are in connection to an incident on November 17 in the Cusworth area, which resulted in a man suffering life changing injuries after being attacked by a dog.

Lever and Hodkinson will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on December 19.