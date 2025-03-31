18 tremendous Sheffield Wednesday fan photos as thousands make Cardiff City trip - gallery

Joe Crann
Sheffield Wednesday fans made their way to Cardiff City in their numbers over the weekend to witness the Owls’ latest away fixture.

Wednesday played out a 1-1 draw with the Bluebirds at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, with Michael Ihiekwe getting a vital second half equaliser after Isaak Davies had given the hosts the lead midway through the first half.

The travelling support were left disappointed as the half time whistle blew, with the Owls puttin in a lacklustre performance over in Wales, but some substitutions helped turn things around and Wednesdayites went home having celebrated a goal and another come-from-behind point in the Championship. It’s now 21 earned from losing positions in 2024/25.

Our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some lovely moments over in the Welsh capital... Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery?

1. Owls fans in the Welsh Capital

Steve Ellis

2. Owls fans in the Welsh Capital

Steve Ellis

3. Owls fans in the Welsh Capital

Steve Ellis

4. Owls fans in the Welsh Capital

Steve Ellis

