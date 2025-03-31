Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says the Owls should not forget that they’re still part of the ‘crazy story’ of the Championship.

Wednesday are five points off the play-off places in the second tier of English football with seven games to go, however six teams stand between them and getting into sixth place. Röhl’s men claimed their 21st point from a losing position in their 1-1 draw with Cardiff City at the weekend, and are now just one point away from matching their entire tally for the 2023/24 campaign.

Though a tilt at the play-off seems unlikely at this stage, the German has urged his players - and the fans - to remember that they’re still in the picture, saying that he now has to go away and make the right decisions as they go in search of a win against Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

“This is the Championship, we know this from last year what it means. It’s crazy, and we are still part of this crazy story - we should not forget this. We said always about being in touch, and with the gap from six to five points we are still in touch. Of course you can say that with two more points we’d be in position eight, but there are no guarantees.

I have to choose the right players

“So we’ll take all these things, analyse, have a good week at training, and make the right things. I have to choose the right players for next week, and we’ll go again.”

On the game itself, the Owls boss said, “I think this result was fair for both teams… At this stage of the season it’s not an easy game and in the first half we felt that, playing against a team fighting for their life to stay in the league.

“It was exactly the game I expected. A team in Cardiff who will do everything, fight for the duels and second balls… I must say, our away performance has been incredible this season, even though we only take a point today.”

Wednesday play host to the Tigers at 3pm on Saturday in their latest attempt to return to winning ways at Hillsborough, and changes are expected after their Jekyll and Hyde performance at Cardiff City Stadium a couple of days ago.