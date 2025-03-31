Sheffield Wednesday man named as 'star performer' as Owl gets EFL recognition

Published 31st Mar 2025
Sheffield Wednesday defender, Michael Ihiekwe, has been named in the English Football League’s Championship Team of the Week.

The experienced Owl played the full 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon as Wednesday fought back against Cardiff City to claim a 1-1 draw in Wales, and it was he who got the vital equalising goal as he rose highest to head home Barry Bannan’s corner in the second half.

Ihiekwe was rated as the fourth best player in the division this week by WhoScored, with only Stoke City’s Million Manhoef (8.79), Joe Bryan of Millwall (8.66) and Watford man, Mattie Pollock (8.57) achieving more than his 8.26 against the Bluebirds.

EFL Championship Team of the Week

On the EFL’s website, when describing the defender’s performance, they said, “Michael Ihiekwe was the star performer as Sheffield Wednesday held Cardiff to a 1-1 draw in Wales on Saturday.

“The 32-year-old scored his second league goal of the season in the stalemate, netting with his only effort, made 15 clearances and won seven aerial duels to contribute towards a WhoScored.com rating of 8.26.”

Ihiekwe is likely to keep his place this weekend when Wednesday play host to Hull City on Saturday afternoon, and he’ll be hoping to play his part in a first Hillsborough victory since New Year’s Day when the Tigers come to town.

