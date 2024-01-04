“He’s never had a fight, he must have been assaulted."

A distraught mum is appealing for witnesses after her “calm and quiet” son suffered head injuries outside a Sheffield nightclub.

Harvey Green, aged 21, remembers just three brief moments after being told to leave the Leadmill in the early hours of New Year’s Day: lying on the pavement, the back of an ambulance and waking up in the Northern General Hospital. The astrophysics student suffered severe concussion, bruising and grazes to his face.

Harvey Green suffered concussion, bruises and grazes in an incident outside The Leadmill

After treatment he was allowed home, but mum Julie said she took him back the next day when he felt worse.

She said a doctor told them he had probably been assaulted. Now, while he recovers at home on Admirals Crest, Scholes, Rotherham, she is desperate to find out more about what happened.

She said: “I spoke to Harvey at 12.15am and he sounded fine, he didn’t sound drunk. All he remembers is a bouncer ‘saying you’re drunk, you need to leave this club’. Then he woke up under a blanket on the pavement with a bouncer helping him and then the ambulance.

“He’s very calm and quiet, he’s a peacemaker, he’s never had a fight, he must have been assaulted. It’s awful to see my son like this. The bouncer said he banged his head on a car but I need more evidence to find out what happened to him.”

She said she requested CCTV footage from The Leadmill but was told Harvey was ‘out of view’.

Harvey Green was treated in hospital after suffering head injuries outside The Leadmill.

A Leadmill spokesperson said: “The customer wasn't ‘thrown out’, he was calmly walked out of the venue as he was falling asleep inside, he hadn't done anything wrong, it was just time for him to go home after a good night.

“He left the venue and a little later on when outside he fell over and banged his head on a parked car.

“Our staff looked after him and made sure he was wrapped up warm in a blanket. He said his friends had left him so we tried to get him to phone someone who could come and get him, when that was unsuccessful an ambulance was called. He was fully conscious throughout, but drunk.

“It was an unfortunate accident for him to have and not the way we'd want any customer to end their night but we're happy with our staff's response and the way they looked after him. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back in the future.”

The Leadmill in Sheffield - an iconic city music venue that was the subject of a licensing application to Sheffield City Council by the building leasehold owners

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said they were investigating a report of a possible assault.

They added: “It was reported that at around 2.10am, a 21-year-old man was assaulted outside The Leadmill nightclub on Leadmill Road.

The victim is reported to have suffered an injury to his head.