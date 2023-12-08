Gatecrasher, The Leadmill and the Halcyon Bar, which was on Division Street, all feature

These photos show people having the time of their lives on the dance floors of popular Sheffield club nights during the early noughties.

Some of the biggest nightclubs from that era, including Gatecrasher at The Republic, and The Leadmill, which is still going strong, feature.

Also pictured in our retro photo gallery of images from The Star's archives are some less well-known club nights from the noughties, including Vegas, The Tuesday Club, Seven By 7, at the Halcyon Bar, and Pop Tarts.

Do you recognise anyone you know throwing some shapes, hanging out with mates and generally living their best life in these photos from 20 years ago.

1 . Big night out Clubbers on the dance floor at SHAG @ The Leadmill Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Gatecrasher The dance floor at Gatecrasher, a night held monthly at the Republic nightclub in Sheffield city centre Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Vegas Clubbers on the dance floor at Vegas Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales