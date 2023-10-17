News you can trust since 1887
Memories of The Leadmill: Programme on iconic music venue's long history to air on Shots TV

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
A programme titled 'Memories of The Leadmill' is coming to Shots! TV in October to look back over the history of the iconic venue.

It’s rare that a live music venue stands the test of time. But since the 1980s the Leadmill has also transformed the careers of Pulp, Reverend and the Makers, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys, to name but a few. It really is a Sheffield icon.

The 11-minute programme will air on Shots! TV - Freeview channel 276 - on October 28 at 5pm and October 29 at 11.20am. You can watch the trailer for the programme at the top of this page.

It can also be viewed now on demand on the Shots! TV website.

