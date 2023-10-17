Memories of The Leadmill will air on Shots TV on October 28 and 29.

A programme titled 'Memories of The Leadmill' is coming to Shots! TV in October to look back over the history of the iconic venue.

It’s rare that a live music venue stands the test of time. But since the 1980s the Leadmill has also transformed the careers of Pulp, Reverend and the Makers, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys, to name but a few. It really is a Sheffield icon.

The 11-minute programme will air on Shots! TV - Freeview channel 276 - on October 28 at 5pm and October 29 at 11.20am. You can watch the trailer for the programme at the top of this page.