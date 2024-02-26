Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A slice of good luck is on its way to someone later this week as a competition will reveal the winner of four years-worth of pizza.

Rudy’s Pizza, which opened on Division Street in July 2022, is hosting a competition on Thursday February 29 to mark the Leap Day that comes once every four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition will see one lucky person win an exclusive ‘Famiglia Card’ which usually entitles its owner to two free Rudy’s pizzas per week for a year. But this special Leap Day edition will present the opportunity to secure two free Rudy’s pizzas a week until 2028 - four entire years.

A competition will see one person given a Rudy's ‘Famiglia Card' that will entitle them to four years of free pizza.

This means the winner will claim a prize equating to 417 Rudy’s pizzas - worth over £4,000 - between now and March 2028.

There are currently less than 30 Rudy’s Famiglia Cards in circulation, making this one-off four-year offer even more special. The card can be used at any of the 22 venues in the country, with the exception of Canary Wharf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All pizza lovers have to do this Leap Day, February 29, is look out for the official post on Instagram by @wearerudyspizza, follow the account, and tag a friend who they’ll be inviting to join them for free pizza.

The competition will be open for 24 hours only, with entries closing on Friday March 1 at 4pm, and the winner announced via @wearerudyspizza at 5pm.