La Croissanteria: Cawa Coffee, famous for fish finger croissants, launches new venture - take a tour inside

They've doubled down on the filled croissant trend.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 27th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT
Cawa Coffee grabbed international headlines (mainly in France) when their fish finger and cheese croissants went viral.

Now, they're going all in on this new food trend as they open La Croissanteria on Division Street in Sheffield city centre.

The former Cawa Coffee venue has been hollowed out and rebuilt to include a mezzanine floor for more seating and covered in croissant branding.

Take a look in the video at the top of this page, where we hear from Business Development Director, Deon Jacobs.

