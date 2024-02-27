La Croissanteria: Cawa Coffee, famous for fish finger croissants, launches new venture - take a tour inside
They've doubled down on the filled croissant trend.
Cawa Coffee grabbed international headlines (mainly in France) when their fish finger and cheese croissants went viral.
Now, they're going all in on this new food trend as they open La Croissanteria on Division Street in Sheffield city centre.
The former Cawa Coffee venue has been hollowed out and rebuilt to include a mezzanine floor for more seating and covered in croissant branding.
