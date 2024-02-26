Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have been charged with crimes including assault after an alleged attack on staff at a popular Sheffield city centre pub.

The two were arrested following reports of an incident at the Bankers Draft pub, at Market Place in the city centre, in which police were told that two members of staff were assaulted.

South Yorkshire Police have today issued a statement. They said: "A 35-year-old man and 32-year-old woman have been charged following an incident at The Banker's Draft in Sheffield city centre."

They said the woman, from Wincobank, had been charged with two counts of assault by beating, common assault and using threatening/abusive/insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence. She has been released on conditional bail.

She will next appear before a court on April 29.

A man of no fixed address was charged with three counts of assault by beating, two counts of public order offences, racially aggravated public order, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class C drug, criminal damage, theft from a shop and criminal damage to police property.