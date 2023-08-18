News you can trust since 1887
John Burkhill: Adoring fans of Sheffield's 'man with the pram' call for knighthood

"What a great man. The man needs a knighthood and what an example for our youth to follow!"

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

Hundreds of Sheffielders had a lump in their throat on Thursday as the city celebrated the one and only 'Man with the Pram' John Burkhill.

The 84-year-old, who hit his incredible goal of raising £1m for Macmillan Cancer Research in May, was the star of the show at an event at the Winter Gardens on August 17 so the city could thank him for all he's done.

Hundreds of fans attended and many hundreds more viewed the ceremony through a livestream held by The Star.

Ever humble, he told his supporters: "People at Macmillan, they say to me, ‘well done John, you've done a million’, and I say ‘it's not me’. It's you that's done it, everybody. Everybody who comes past me and puts whatever they can afford in that bucket."

As part of the celebration, the public were invited to write postcards with messages of love and support for John to keep.

Of course, these messages are private for the man himself to keep forever. Thankfully, we have the next best thing, in the comments left on The Star's llivestream and dozens of stories in recent weeks.

Here are just a handful of tributes left by John's fans show just how much he means to the Steel City.

Paul Brown says: "What a great man, I have a good chat and put a bit in the bucket every blades home game. The man needs a knighthood and what an example for our youth to follow!"

1. John Burkhill meets attendees at today's celebrations

Tracey Bull Ne Ward says: "He’s a legend I always try looking out for him when I go to Sheffield get him knighted he so deserves it."

2. John pictured at Tramlines 2023 (photo by Rachel Gillatt)

Debbie Booth says: "Congratulations John and not before time! Thank you for all the tireless fundraising you do, you are a complete legend!"

3. John Burkhill celebrating his Magic Million in May

Susan Shaw wrote: "Well done John you deserve to be spoilt for everything you have done for Cancer raised a huge amount enjoy your day."

4. John Burkhill outside Town Hall the day he hit his Magic Million

