It is Mat Hook's first studio single of his new solo career, following a few years away from music after Kartica's collapse.

The former frontman for a popular Sheffield indie-rock band has released the first studio single of his fledgling solo career.

The song, Runaway Road, preceeds the release of his first ever album, which will be called Night Skies and Deep Sighs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mat said: "I've written many tracks. Some are better than others, but I really like this song... It is really personal to me due to the things that have led to this point."

Speaking to The Star in November, 2022 ahead of the release of the acoustic version of the song, Mat discussed the difficulties he had faced since Kartica split in the mid-2010s, including the death of his father to brain cancer.

It was a tough, downward spiral in Mat's life, which he said was "saved" thanks to the formation of his Kickabout football leagues.

Ex-Kartica frontman Mat Hook has today released his first studio single 'Runaway Road' (Photo courtesy of Edward James Photography)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The studio version of Runaway Road will feature on the new album, something Mat is very excited about. The original plan was to record a solo EP, but thanks to the wisdom of one friend, Mat decided to do a few more songs and release his first album, something he wasn't able to do with Kartica.

Mat said his new song has already had really good feedback from his friends and some anonymous listeners.