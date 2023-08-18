Kartica frontman Mat Hook's first solo studio single release to acclaim from 'friends and anonymous listeners'
It is Mat Hook's first studio single of his new solo career, following a few years away from music after Kartica's collapse.
The former frontman for a popular Sheffield indie-rock band has released the first studio single of his fledgling solo career.
The song, Runaway Road, preceeds the release of his first ever album, which will be called Night Skies and Deep Sighs.
Mat said: "I've written many tracks. Some are better than others, but I really like this song... It is really personal to me due to the things that have led to this point."
Runaway Road is available now on all streaming platforms and the music video can be watched on YouTube.
Speaking to The Star in November, 2022 ahead of the release of the acoustic version of the song, Mat discussed the difficulties he had faced since Kartica split in the mid-2010s, including the death of his father to brain cancer.
It was a tough, downward spiral in Mat's life, which he said was "saved" thanks to the formation of his Kickabout football leagues.
The studio version of Runaway Road will feature on the new album, something Mat is very excited about. The original plan was to record a solo EP, but thanks to the wisdom of one friend, Mat decided to do a few more songs and release his first album, something he wasn't able to do with Kartica.
Mat said his new song has already had really good feedback from his friends and some anonymous listeners.
He said: "With cords and melodies, I just think about what they will feel like and what will they make me feel."