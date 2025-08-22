The emergency services “should be able to carry out their duties and get help to those who need it without fear of being injured,” police have said after an ambulance was unable to travel down a hard shoulder on the M1 freely due to drivers ignoring lane closure signs.

It comes after a crash on the M1 Northound at Junction 37 in Barnsley on Thursday morning (August 21).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Road policing officers attended reports of a road traffic collision at Junction 37, with further reports that people were in the carriageway.

“An officer in attendance closed the road to keep everyone safe. Drivers immediately started ignoring the red ‘X’ and lane closure notices and began driving down the hard shoulder, which quickly became blocked.

“The ambulance travelling to the scene was unable to freely travel down the hard shoulder and had to navigate traffic through the lanes.

“It is important drivers remain clear of the hard shoulder of a motorway and abide by lane closures and red X signs.”

The spokesperson added: “Saving a person’s life is our priority, and road closures ensure that emergency service vehicles can get to those who need help, and that officers and paramedics are safe while working.

“How would you feel if an inconsiderate driver stopped your loved one from receiving urgent and potentially life-saving help?

“That’s exactly what happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.”

The spokesperson revealed that before the affected section of the M1 was re-opened on Thursday, 10 drivers’ details were taken, and they were informed they would receive notification through the post of a fine and three points on their licence.

Roads Policing Inspector Kieran Frain said: “Police officers put themselves at risk every day to protect and serve the public, but they shouldn’t be put at unnecessary risk because of inpatient, selfish and inconsiderate people’s actions.

“Officers should be able to carry out their duties and get help to those who need it without fear of being injured.

“Drivers may not think that action will be taken against them, but we can retrospectively issue fines and points from our dashcam and body worn footage.

“Just because you have not been spoken to at the scene, that does not mean you will not receive a letter.

“We work as quickly as we can to re-open roads, but everyone’s safety and obtaining evidence for a thorough investigation are our priorities.

“As we continue to do all we can to create safer roads and change drivers’ behaviour, please do your part.”

If you fail to adhere to the law, you can expect up to three points on your driving licence and a £100 fine.