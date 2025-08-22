The Bishop of Sheffield has made an “unreserved apology” to the victims of ex-priest Christopher Brain who has now been convicted of 17 historic sex offences, as a firm of solicitors say the Church of England still has “serious questions to answer.”

Brain, aged 68, of Park Road, Wilmslow, Cheshire, led the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS) in Sheffield, an evangelical Church of England congregation which used rave culture and rock music to attract young people to the movement, in the 1980s and 1990s.

During the course of Brain’s trial, prosecutors described the NOS as a “cult” and said it “became a closed and controlled group which the defendant dominated and abused his position first as a leader and then as an ordained priest to sexually assault a staggering number of women from his congregation.”

Hayley Chapman-Todd, Senior Solicitor in the Abuse Claims Team at Bolt Burdon Kemp, has questioned why, when “allegations came to light in 1995” it has taken until now to bring Chris Brain to justice. Custody image of Brain, alongside clippings from Star articles into the scandal published in 1995 | Submit

On Wednesday (August 20, 2025), jurors found Brain guilty of 17 counts of indecent assault carried out against nine women, at the conclusion of a seven week trial at Inner London Crown Court.

They also cleared him of a further 15 counts of indecent assault, relating to allegations made by four women.

Yesterday (August 21), the jury indicated it was unable to reach a verdict on four further counts of indecent assault and one count of rape, and they were subsequently discharged.

Speaking after the verdicts were returned, The Bishop of Sheffield, Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, described Brain’s conduct as an “appalling abuse of power and leadership that should never have occurred.”

He added that where “concerns were raised in the past and were not acted upon properly, that was a failing of the church.”

“For those institutional failures I offer an unreserved apology,” the Bishop added.

But Hayley Chapman-Todd, Senior Solicitor in the Abuse Claims Team at Bolt Burdon Kemp, which has represented survivors in other cases, said evidence heard during the trial suggests concerns raised about Brain were “repeatedly ignored or minimised, even at the highest levels.”

Ms Chapman-Todd has also questioned why, when “allegations came to light in 1995” - some 30 years ago - it has taken until now to bring Brain to justice.

The Bishop of Sheffield’s statement, in full, reads: “As Bishop of Sheffield, I want to speak directly to the survivors, their families and friends, and to everyone affected by these events.

“I am deeply sorry for the harm you have suffered. I recognise that a mixed verdict can be profoundly painful: for some it may bring a measure of justice and relief, and for others it will feel incomplete, confusing, or retraumatising. Those reactions are understandable and I am truly sorry for the continued hurt this brings.

"What happened was an appalling abuse of power and leadership that should never have occurred.

“Where concerns were raised in the past and were not acted upon properly, that was a failing of the Church. For those institutional failures I offer an unreserved apology.

"We are committed to supporting those affected. The Diocese will continue to cooperate fully with the police and any other authorities. Our diocesan safeguarding team is available to listen, to provide practical support and to signpost to independent counselling and specialist services.

“Anyone who needs help or who has information to share is invited to contact the Diocese of Sheffield Safeguarding Team at [email protected] or visit www.sheffield.anglican.org/safeguarding. Alternatively, you may prefer to access the independent support set out here: sheffdio.org/NOSsupport

"As part of our ongoing learning, I will commission an independent Safeguarding Practice Review (SPR). The detail and scope of this will be decided in the Autumn, but will examine our safeguarding responses, culture, and processes so that we can identify where lessons can be learned and strengthen best practice for the future.

"Words will never undo the harm that has been caused. We will, however, continue to work to ensure the Church is a safe place for everyone - where concerns are taken seriously, where survivors are believed and supported, and where accountability and compassion guide our actions.

"My prayers remain with the survivors, their families, and all who have been affected by these events."

Ms Chapman-Todd said: “Chris Brain’s assaults on women were appalling abuses of the trust placed in him as a church leader. It is thanks to the bravery of the survivors that these convictions were possible.

"Witnesses also described how Brain spiritually manipulated people and subjected them to coercive and controlling behaviours.

“This type of behaviour in a religious context is now understood to be spiritual abuse, and we are increasingly seeing it in civil claims against religious institutions.

"Clearly the Church of England still has serious questions to answer about Brain's abuses – the court heard how concerns about Brain were repeatedly ignored or minimised, even at the highest levels. And why – when the allegations came to light in 1995 - has it taken so long to bring him to justice?”

Christopher Brain | SYP

Brain was released on bail yesterday, after the jury were discharged.

A hearing to fix a sentencing date is due to take place on September 4, 2025.

The Crown Prosecution Service is set to make submissions on whether they intend to seek a retrial on the five counts for which jurors were unable to reach a verdict during the same hearing.