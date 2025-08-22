Ballifield Drive Handsworth: First pictures show police cordon near row of shops following overnight incident

By Finn Smith, Alastair Ulke
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 08:19 BST
Pictures show how an area outside a row of shops in a Sheffield neighbourhood is taped off this morning and under police guard.

Officers have closed a stretch of Ballifield Drive, off Retford Road, Handsworth, following an incident at around 4am today (August 22).

Most Popular
An area outside a row of shops in a Handsworth neighbourhood is under police cordon this morning (August 22) following an incident overnight.placeholder image
An area outside a row of shops in a Handsworth neighbourhood is under police cordon this morning (August 22) following an incident overnight. | National World

Several police vehicles have been pictured at the scene close to a row of shops, with blue-and-white tape stretched across the street.

A bus stop is inside the cordon.

Several bus routes have been forced to detour this morning as a result of the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

More to follow.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice