Pictures show how an area outside a row of shops in a Sheffield neighbourhood is taped off this morning and under police guard.

Officers have closed a stretch of Ballifield Drive, off Retford Road, Handsworth, following an incident at around 4am today (August 22).

Several police vehicles have been pictured at the scene close to a row of shops, with blue-and-white tape stretched across the street.

A bus stop is inside the cordon.

Several bus routes have been forced to detour this morning as a result of the incident.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

More to follow.