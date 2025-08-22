Ballifield Drive Handsworth: First pictures show police cordon near row of shops following overnight incident
Pictures show how an area outside a row of shops in a Sheffield neighbourhood is taped off this morning and under police guard.
Officers have closed a stretch of Ballifield Drive, off Retford Road, Handsworth, following an incident at around 4am today (August 22).
Several police vehicles have been pictured at the scene close to a row of shops, with blue-and-white tape stretched across the street.
A bus stop is inside the cordon.
Several bus routes have been forced to detour this morning as a result of the incident.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
More to follow.