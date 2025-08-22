Longley: Flasher exposed himself and committed lewd act near park on Sheffield estate
On August 2, at around 10.30am, officers received reports of a flasher on Crowder Road, besides Longley Park and just down the road from Northern General Hospital.
It is alleged that a man, believed to be in his 30s, exposed himself and committed what has been described as a ‘lewd act’.
Police believe a woman on a number 98 bus passing by at the time may have been a witness and are asking for her to come forward.
A Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team spokesperson said: “At 10.25am on Saturday 2 August, we received a report that a man, believed to be in his 30s, exposed himself and committed a lewd act on Crowder Road.
“A woman on the 98 bus witnessed this incident, and we appealing for her to get in touch as we believe she may be able to help with enquiries.
“Are you the witness, or do you have information that could help with our investigation?”
If you can help, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting investigation number 14/136562/25.