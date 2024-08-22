Amazon driver murder: Tragedy as Sheffield delivery driver crushed to death during robbery
Officers are appealing for information from the public to help locate Eddie Hampshire, aged 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, who is wanted on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor.
Mr Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening (August 20) after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in nearby Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.
Police were called at 6.51pm that night to reports of a man found seriously injured. Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, Mr Kondor died at the scene.
Initial enquiries suggest the 42-year-old had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm and had returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.
When he tried to stop them, they drove off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.
The van, a plain silver Ford Transit Cargo, was then in collision with two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away leaving the victim injured in the street, between the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.
As a result of enquiries, the van was recovered in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle, a short time later.
Now, a manhunt is underway to find Eddie Hampshire, pictured above, who is believed to still be in the Leeds area.
It comes after a 32-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and remains in custody while detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing to progress the investigation.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The investigation into Mr Kondor’s murder is progressing at pace and we are now appealing for information from the public to help trace Eddie Hampshire as a suspect for his murder.
“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him, following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder last night, and we need to hear urgently from anyone who has seen Hampshire or who has any information that could assist in securing his arrest.”
Any live sightings of Hampshire should be reported to officers immediately via 999.
Anyone with any other information that could assist in finding him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080. DCI Entwhistle also said Mr Kondor’s family have been informed of his death, saying: “...they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.”