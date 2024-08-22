Mosborough Parkway: Major Sheffield road closed near Coisley Hill due to police incident
According the the AA, there is a road closure in place at the scene, near the bottom of Coisley Hill Roundabout.
The AA said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on A57 Mosborough Parkway, both ways between A630 Sheffield Parkway and B6064 Coisley Hill (Coisley Hill roundabout).”
South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement saying that the road has now re-opened.
South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were all sent to the scene.
Police have now said in a statement: “We responded to reports of a concern for safety of a woman on the Mosborough Parkway in Sheffield this morning (22 August) just before 9am.
“Road closures were in place while the woman was brought to safety by emergency services.
“All roads have now re-opened.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources have responded to a concern for safety incident on the A57 Mosborough Parkway this morning.”
South Yorkshire fire service said one fire crew from Parkway station attended at 8:53am, on standby at what was a police incident.
Mosborough Parkway is one of Sheffield’s main roads, linking the South East of the city with the Sheffield Parkway.
