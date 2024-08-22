Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been called to a Police incident at the Mosborough Parkway this morning.

According the the AA, there is a road closure in place at the scene, near the bottom of Coisley Hill Roundabout.

The AA said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on A57 Mosborough Parkway, both ways between A630 Sheffield Parkway and B6064 Coisley Hill (Coisley Hill roundabout).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement saying that the road has now re-opened.

Police have now said in a statement: “We responded to reports of a concern for safety of a woman on the Mosborough Parkway in Sheffield this morning (22 August) just before 9am.

“Road closures were in place while the woman was brought to safety by emergency services.

“All roads have now re-opened.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources have responded to a concern for safety incident on the A57 Mosborough Parkway this morning.”

South Yorkshire fire service said one fire crew from Parkway station attended at 8:53am, on standby at what was a police incident.

Mosborough Parkway is one of Sheffield’s main roads, linking the South East of the city with the Sheffield Parkway.