CCTV images released by Sheffield police after New Era Square disturbance
It is reported that a group of people were acting aggressively towards two off-duty police officers on August 3, at around 6pm.
One man reportedly punched one of the officers, causing injuries.
It is alleged that the group then ran from the scene.
South Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of five people who they say “may be able to help”.
One man is described as aged 30-35, white, around 5ft 10ins tall, and of a slim build. He has short brown hair and chin stubble.
The second man is aged 40-50, white, 5ft 10ins tall, and of heavy build, with short, greying brown hair.
The third man is aged 25-30, white, 6ft 2ins tall, of a slim build, and with short brown hair and facial stubble.
One woman is aged 35-40, white, 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair styled in a bob.
The other woman is 45-50, white, 5ft 6ins tall, of heavy build, and has long dark brown or black hair.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
If you recognise any of them, you can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 808 of 3 August 2024.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org