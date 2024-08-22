Man who carved phrase 'Dadda's kid' on woman's bottom during sex is hauled before Sheffield's top judge
Sheffield Crown Court heard how Azeem Khan used a ‘box cutter knife’ on the Sheffield woman, after meeting her online.
During the course of their communication with each other, the pair decided to ‘pursue sexual fantasies’ when they met up, the court heard.
But the activity crossed a threshold and became criminal when the woman told Khan to stop, withdrawing her consent, and he refused.
“You indulged in a variety of sexual acts that might be described as exotic and unusual,” The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told defendant Azeem Khan during a hearing held on August 19, 2024.
The court was told that the complainant handed Khan a ‘box cutter knife’ during the course of the sexual activity they were engaging in.
Judge Richardson continued: “She consented to you scraping, or inflicting some form of injury on her bottom.
“She then said ‘stop’ because it was hurting. You did not obey her instruction.
“On the first occasion, you inflicted the following word by way of cuts on her bottom: ‘Dadda’s’. That was inflicted during the night of January 11, 2024.”
The court heard how Khan and the complainant met again just over two weeks later, on January 26, 2024.
“You met again, entirely by consent. Exactly the same thing happened, but on this occasion - on the other buttock - you inscribed, by the use of the knife she provided, the word ‘kid’.
“Consequently, on her bottom was the expression ‘Dadda’s kid’.”
The woman subsequently made a complaint to a clinician, and Khan was arrested, the court was told.
Judge Richardson told Khan that it ‘must be observed’ that at ‘least part of the activity’ was carried out with the complainant’s consent, but noted that the complainant subsequently ‘withdrew her consent’.
He added: “This form of activity in the middle of sexual congress is unlawful. No-one can consent to this form of injury.”
Khan, aged 26, of Mount Trinity, Blackburn, Lancashire, was charged with, and pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.
He was remanded into custody following his arrest, and appeared at court via a prison video link.
“It is impossible to consent to this, but for the purposes of sentencing, culpability is to be assessed with care and a sense of reality,” said Judge Richardson.
Sentencing Khan to 20 weeks’ custody, suspended for 12 months, Judge Richardson told him: “Do not do anything like this ever again.”
He added: “You will, in due course, be released from prison. You’ve spent some time on remand, and I’m sure that’s served as punishment for you.”