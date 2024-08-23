Amazon driver murder: Suspect, 32, charged with murder of Sheffield man Claudiu-Carol Kondor in van-jacking
Mark Ross, 32, of Conference Road, Leeds, has been charged over the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.
Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening (August 20) after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in nearby Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.
Police were called at 6.51pm that night to reports of a man found seriously injured. Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, Mr Kondor died at the scene.
Initial enquiries suggest the 42-year-old had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm and had returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.
When he tried to stop them, they drove off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.
Mark Ross is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.
Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man, who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.
A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.
Mr Kondor’s family have asked that people respect their privacy at what continues to be a difficult time for them.
Anyone with any other information that could assist in finding him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080. DCI Entwhistle also said Mr Kondor’s family have been informed of his death, saying: “...they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.”