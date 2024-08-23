Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with murder after a Sheffield delivery driver was crushed to death reportedly trying to stop thieves stealing his van.

Mark Ross, 32, of Conference Road, Leeds, has been charged over the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, an Amazon delivery driver from Sheffield, died at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, on August 20 after reportedly trying to stop thieves from stealing his van. A murder investigation is now underway. | West Yorkshire Police

Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening (August 20) after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in nearby Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called at 6.51pm that night to reports of a man found seriously injured. Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, Mr Kondor died at the scene.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor's silver Ford Transit Cargo found abandoned in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle. Mr Kondor was reportedly crushed to death while trying to stop thieves from stealing his van. | West Yorkshire Police

Initial enquiries suggest the 42-year-old had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm and had returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.

When he tried to stop them, they drove off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox Mark Ross is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man, who was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Mr Kondor’s family have asked that people respect their privacy at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

Anyone with any other information that could assist in finding him is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080. DCI Entwhistle also said Mr Kondor’s family have been informed of his death, saying: “...they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.”