Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives have made a second arrest in connection with the death of a parcel delivery driver from Sheffield.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead by paramedics in Wortley, Leeds, on the evening of August 20.

Police were called to reports of a man that had been seriously injured at 6.51pm on Heights Drive. The 42-year-old Amazon delivery driver had been found unconscious by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported that he was killed while trying to stop thieves stealing his silver Ford Transit Cargo van.

Eddie Hampshire, aged 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor. | NW

Detectives investigating the murder of the Sheffield parcel delivery driver have now revealed that Eddie Hampshire, aged 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. His arrest comes after a public appeal.

A woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 32-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and remains in custody while detectives from West Yorkshire Police homicide and major enquiry team are continuing to progress the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, an Amazon delivery driver from Sheffield, died at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, on August 20 after reportedly trying to stop thieves from stealing his van. | West Yorkshire Police

Initial enquiries suggest that Mr Kondor had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm. On return to his van, he found a male attempting to steal it.

When he tried to stop them, they drove off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.

The van was then in collision with two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away leaving the victim injured in the street, between the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van was recovered in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle, a short time later.

Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with any information to contact them via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information, including footage, can be send to the police by clicking here.