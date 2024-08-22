Leeds murder investigation: Second man arrested over Sheffield delivery driver’s death

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:23 BST
Detectives have made a second arrest in connection with the death of a parcel delivery driver from Sheffield.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead by paramedics in Wortley, Leeds, on the evening of August 20.

Police were called to reports of a man that had been seriously injured at 6.51pm on Heights Drive. The 42-year-old Amazon delivery driver had been found unconscious by members of the public.

It was reported that he was killed while trying to stop thieves stealing his silver Ford Transit Cargo van.

Eddie Hampshire, aged 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor.
Eddie Hampshire, aged 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor. | NW

Detectives investigating the murder of the Sheffield parcel delivery driver have now revealed that Eddie Hampshire, aged 24, from Belle Isle, Leeds, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. His arrest comes after a public appeal.

A woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 32-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night on suspicion of murder and remains in custody while detectives from West Yorkshire Police homicide and major enquiry team are continuing to progress the investigation.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, an Amazon delivery driver from Sheffield, died at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, on August 20 after reportedly trying to stop thieves from stealing his van.
Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, an Amazon delivery driver from Sheffield, died at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, Leeds, on August 20 after reportedly trying to stop thieves from stealing his van. | West Yorkshire Police

Initial enquiries suggest that Mr Kondor had delivered a package to an address about half a mile away in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm. On return to his van, he found a male attempting to steal it.

When he tried to stop them, they drove off at speed with the victim only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.

The van was then in collision with two parked cars in Heights Drive and was driven away leaving the victim injured in the street, between the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

The van was recovered in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle, a short time later.

Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with any information to contact them via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Information, including footage, can be send to the police by clicking here.

