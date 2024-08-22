Officers attended the scene in Wortley on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, and found the victim, an Amazon delivery driver, unconcious as members of the public attempted to help him.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, from Sheffield, was given emergency treatment by paramedics by was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

This is everything we know so far...

What happened?

Initial enquiries suggest Claudiu had delivered a package to a nearby address at 6.45pm.

He is believed to have returned to his van to find a male attempting to steal it.

When he tried to stop the thief, they drove off with Claudiu only partly in the passenger door of the vehicle.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called to an incident on Heights Drive, Leeds, at 6.51pm on Tuesday.

The van, which was a plain silver Ford Transit Cargo, was reportedly in a collision with two cars parked on Heights Drive and was driven away leaving the victim injured in the street at the junctions of Heights Way and Heights Bank.

The van was recovered by police in Highlands Walk in Belle Isle, Leeds, a short time later.

Have there been any arrests?

A 32-year-old man from Leeds was arrested on August 21, 2024, on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody while detectives continue to investigate.

On Thursday, August 22, West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal to find 24-year-old Eddie Hampshire, from Belle Isle in Leeds, who is wanted on suspicion of murder in connection to the investigation into Claudiu’s death.

The force state they believe Hampshire is still in the Leeds area.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The investigation into Mr Kondor’s murder is progressing at pace and we are now appealing for information from the public to help trace Eddie Hampshire as a suspect for his murder.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate him, following the arrest of a man on suspicion of murder last night, and we need to hear urgently from anyone who has seen Hampshire or who has any information that could assist in securing his arrest.”

What should I do if I have any information?

West Yorkshire Police are asking residents in Leeds to check their dashcam, doorbell and home CCTV footage to see if they have caught anything that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080, or reporting online via the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.

