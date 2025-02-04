The CEO of the Sheffield school where 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose was fatally stabbed yesterday, has spoken of the ‘precious’ teen’s ‘invaluable’ role within his school community.

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School shortly after midday yesterday (Monday, February 3, 2025).

The teen sadly could not be saved, and died a short time a later.

A number of figures associated with the school have tonight issued a tribute to their ‘much-loved student,’ Harvey Willgoose | PA/Submit

Another 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of Harvey’s murder, and remains in police custody this evening (Tuesday, February 4, 2025).

All Saints Catholic High School was declared a murder scene, and has been closed to both pupils and staff today.

A number of figures associated with the school have tonight issued a tribute to their ‘much-loved student,’ Harvey, including Steve Davies, CEO of St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust.

Speaking on behalf of All Saints Catholic High School, Mr Davies said: “Yesterday All Saints Catholic High School lost one of our own in the most shocking and tragic of circumstances.

“Harvey was an invaluable part of our school community. An immensely popular young man with his fellow students and teachers alike, he had a smile that would light up the room. Harvey was young. He was precious. He was loved.

“We are all struggling to process what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with Harvey’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“It is unimaginable to comprehend what they are going through and whilst there are no words that will take away the pain and grief from Harvey’s family and friends, I simply want to express, on behalf of the whole school community, our heartfelt condolences.

“A tragic and shocking incident such as this shakes us to our core and is the opposite of the ethos of what All Saints stands for - a loving, caring school community.

“We now need to focus on how we can support those grieving the loss of their precious family member, friend and student.

“We have been grateful for the number of other agencies and services who have reached out and, together with our wider Trust family of schools, we will do all we can to support leaders and staff at the school as they help their community to navigate through the days, weeks and months ahead.

“I understand and appreciate the upset and fear that families will be feeling at this time.

“All Saints has always been proud of the warmth, care and love that the school is known for. We will all need to draw on those qualities in rebuilding confidence.

“We are assisting the police in their ongoing investigation and echo their call to refrain from engaging in speculation and misinformation whilst they establish the facts behind this tragic incident.”

Bishop Ralph Heskett, Bishop of Hallam continued: “Our prayers, and those of every parish and school, are with Harvey, his parents, family, and friends for a young life lost and all those affected by this tragedy.

“My thoughts are also with the students, staff and community of All Saints Catholic High School at this time.

“In God’s peace, and in God’s presence, we must come together as a community of faith to comfort each other.

“I will be asking all priests of the diocese to offer Mass for Harvey. St Marie's Cathedral is open for those wanting a place for private prayer and there will be a Mass at St Joseph's, Handsworth at 10am on Saturday, February 8, 2025 for Harvey’s intention.

“We ask for the loving intercession of Our Lady of Perpetual Help to comfort all those in mourning.

“May God bless us all.”

Father Mark McManus, parish priest at St Joseph’s, Handsworth, continued: “Harvey was a former pupil of St Joseph’s Academy and, along with the members of our community who attend All Saints High School, many will have been affected by his death – some very closely.

“Our parish has a particular bond with St Joseph’s School and close ties with All Saints School. It would then seem most appropriate that we offer our support wherever and whenever we can and most especially through our public prayer.

“Our Mass will be offered for Harvey and his family, & friends, for the two school communities and for all who have been marked or touched by this terrible tragedy.

“Eternal rest grant unto Harvey, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.”

If you have any information about yesterday's incident that could help police’s investigative team, please submit it via their Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/getForms/14SY25K01-PO1/14SY25K01-PF1.

Anyone who does not wish to give their personal details can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111.

You can also complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.