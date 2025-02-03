All Saints School: Pictures and video show police on the scene after stabbing at Sheffield school
South Yorkshire Police can be seen at scene, with blue and white police tape stretched across the road.
Beyond the tape, at least half a dozen police vehicles can been seen, with dozens of officers in high visibility also on the scene.
They appeared to include armed police in baseball caps.
Dozens of young people could be seen outside the school grounds, on Granville Road, as emergency services worked on the scene.
The school, which has now issued a statement on the incident.
Earlier, an ambulance had been seen at the school, next to one of the doors, while locals say they had also heard the air ambulance.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in an incident and another boy has been arrested.