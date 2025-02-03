All Saints School: Pictures and video show police on the scene after stabbing at Sheffield school

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:32 BST
This is the scene at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, after a reported stabbing earlier today.

South Yorkshire Police can be seen at scene, with blue and white police tape stretched across the road.

Beyond the tape, at least half a dozen police vehicles can been seen, with dozens of officers in high visibility also on the scene.

LATEST: Boy, 15, dies after stabbing

Police on the scene outside All Saints School on Granville Road. Photo: Harry Harrison, National Worldplaceholder image
Police on the scene outside All Saints School on Granville Road. Photo: Harry Harrison, National World | National World

They appeared to include armed police in baseball caps.

The scene on Granville Road after a reported stabbing at All Saints School. Photo: Harry Harrisonplaceholder image
The scene on Granville Road after a reported stabbing at All Saints School. Photo: Harry Harrison | National World

Police on Granville Roadplaceholder image
Police on Granville Road | Harry Harrison

Dozens of young people could be seen outside the school grounds, on Granville Road, as emergency services worked on the scene.

The school, which has now issued a statement on the incident.

Earlier, an ambulance had been seen at the school, next to one of the doors, while locals say they had also heard the air ambulance.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in an incident and another boy has been arrested.

