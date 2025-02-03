A headteacher has spoken of his ‘shock and horror’ after a boy, 15, was stabbed to death at his school in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed this afternoon, Monday, February 3, that a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, had tragically died.

In a message to parents shortly after the awful news was announced, headteacher Sean Pender wrote: “It is with immense shock and sorrow that I have to inform you that one of our students was fatally stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School will be closed on Tuesday

“Tomorrow, school will be closed for all students and further information sent out to you with any updates.

“We will ensure that there are counselling and support services available for any student and staff member directly affected by this tragic incident.

“We are currently working with the police as part of their investigation into this fatality.

‘Thoughts and prayers with student and his family’

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our student who we lost today and his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please remember them and our whole school community in your thoughts and prayers.”

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing which happened shortly after midday at the school, and a 15-year-old boy lost his faight for life a short time later.

Police said this afternoon that another 15-year-old boy was being held on suspicion of murder.

All Saints was placed into lockdown following the stabbing, as police worked to secure the site, with pupils reportedly allowed to leave in small groups from aronud 2.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils at the neighbouring Seven Hills School, also on Granville Road, were subject to lockdown procedures for a number of hours as well.

Granville Road was closed by police from the tram stop to Fitzwalter Road, with officers urging people to avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work.