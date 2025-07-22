Loved ones of an active pensioner who was mown down while crossing the road have spoken about the grief they feel.

Graham Slinn, aged 81, died from injuries sustained in a collision on the A57, near Todwick, on April 4 this year.

He was pushing his bike over the road at a traffic-light crossing, when a speeding vehicle ploughed into him - ending his life only a month before he was meant to celebrate his diamond wedding anniversary.

Driver Cain Byrne, of Redvers Buller Road, Chesterfield, drove away from the scene, though he was later tracked down and arrested by officers.

The 20-year-old was charged and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

At Sheffield Crown Court on July 21, Byrne was sentenced to 11 years and six months, with an extended licence of five years bringing the total sentence to 16 and a half years.

He also received a further driving disqualification for 17 years and eight months.

Graham’s wife, Jaqueline, explained that the loss has ruined her enjoyment of one of her favourite pastimes, adding ‘all my confidence has disappeared’.

She added: “I feel more vulnerable in lots of places and situations now that I don’t have Graham with me. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to ride my bike again, and that’s something we did together ever since we met – in fact, cycling is how we met. We used to walk our dog at least an hour every day, walking along local trails.

“Now I’m worried about where I walk her and avoid most of the places we used to go. I’m worried about there being no one there to help me and I’m worried about other people who might have bad intentions.

“All my confidence has disappeared, and I feel like I’m stuck in a bubble, everything seems like it’s unreal and it makes me feel very unsteady.

“It’s like it’s never ending because new ways this is impacting me are coming out every day. Things like seeing how our dog keeps looking for Graham is like a constant reminder that he’s gone.”

Graham’s daughter, Nicola Timmis, said. “Losing my dad in a hit and run accident has knocked a huge hole in my life and in the lives of my family and has impacted us in ways that are still unravelling.

“On the day he was killed, dad did everything right in terms of safety - he cycled on the designated path, wore the proper safety helmet and high-visibility clothing, pressed the button for the green man, waited patiently for the lights to change to red, and ensured the car in the left-hand lane had come to a stop.

“But none of those precautions could protect him from someone who showed absolutely no regard for the rules of the road or for human life. He drove straight into my dad like he was nothing, then he just kept going. But my dad wasn’t ‘nothing’; he was everything to us.

“What has made this even more difficult is the knowledge of what happened afterwards.

“As if the shock of losing dad wasn’t enough, learning that CCTV footage shows that immediately after my dad was killed the driver was seen doing balloons and appeared to be laughing. To see such callousness and indifference in the aftermath of causing the death of an innocent man is as disturbing as it is utterly devastating for me and for my family.

“I know that all my family members are struggling, and no one more than mum. For me personally, though, since the loss of my dad, I’ve struggled to function in my usual way. One minute I’m flooded with feelings of profound sadness, the next, I’m boiling with rage, but running underneath all of this is a feeling of numbness and apathy.

“My dad should be here. He should still be part of our lives, sharing our successes, supporting us through our difficulties, laughing with us. His absence is felt every single day, and the pain of knowing his death was absolutely avoidable makes this so much more difficult, and I don’t think we’ll ever really recover.”