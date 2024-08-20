Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 19-year-old man who threw missiles at police protecting a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for two years and three months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Apprentice bricklayer Alfie Conway, of Park Avenue, South Kirby, Pontefract, was arrested after one officer standing behind a riot shield outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, near Rotherham, recognised him and shouted that he would be going to prison.

Conway admitted violent disorder, and was jailed, during hearings held today (Tuesday, August 20, 2024).

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, heard how the defendant had a troubled past but had worked hard to secure an apprenticeship.

The judge said: "What on earth possessed him to truly throw all of that away to hurl whatever it was at police officers - one of whom knew exactly who he was?"

Judge Richardson told Conway: "You have been exceptionally foolish", and expressed his sympathy for Conway's grandparents, who were watching from the public gallery.