Two more men involved in the Rotherham disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers have been jailed, with one now likely to miss his grandmother’s final days.

Both men were sent to serve prison sentences at His Majesty’s Pleasure after pleading guilty to the offence of violent disorder, in connection with the incident that unfolded on August 4, 2024, outside the Holiday Inn Express in the Manvers area of Rotherham, where a number of asylum seekers were being housed.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, told Nathan Palmer that he should be ashamed of himself for becoming involved in the disorder, resulting in his liberty being taken away as his terminally-ill grandmother is undergoing end-of-life care.

Judge Richardson also told 19-year-old Niven Matthewman that he could not comprehend why, a young person with a clean criminal record, like him would choose to involve themselves with such a ‘serious incident,’ but said he ‘must be punished’.

The two defendants pictured inset on the right have both been jailed today (Monday, August 19, 2024) Niven Matthewman (left); Nathan Palmer (right) | Getty/SYP

During the course of two separate sentencing hearings held today (August 19, 2024) The Recorder of Sheffield said both men were part of an ‘ignorant mob’ who were ‘desirous’ of attacking the police and hotel, and of ‘spreading hate’.

Speaking through their legal counsel, the two men claimed to have become involved at the last-minute, after reading about the incident on social media.

Judge Richardson said the Rotherham disorder was part of major, and wider, ‘civil unrest’ which had been ‘fostered by a form of malignancy spread by malevolent users of social media’.

“The disorder was racist in character and extremely frightening for anyone who was there,” continued Judge Richardson.

The court was told that 58 police officers, three police dogs and one police horse were injured during the course of the disorder.

“People in Rotherham were badly affected by what occurred, there was violence and threatening conduct towards police officers,” Judge Richardson said, adding that the officers were injured as they tried to protect those within the hotel, which included staff members and people who ‘were taking refuge in this country’.

The court has previously heard how the 22 members of staff present within the hotel barricaded themselves inside a kitchen, using three freezers, fearing they would die.

Sentencing of Niven Matthewman

Niven Matthewman | SYP

Prosecutor, Stephanie Hollis, told the court that Niven Matthewman’s role in the disorder was comprised of two separate incidents, the first involving a police dog van containing two officers - a police constable and a sergeant - and a police dog.

The court heard how the force utilised the loud speakers attached to police dog van to ask the crowds to disperse, in the hopes of calming things down, but they were ignored by those congregating nearby. As attempts to calm the crowd failed, the police constable driving the vehicle attempted to drive away to safety, but was blocked by protesters.

Judge Richardson said of the conduct: “The driver could not move the van because people were placing themselves very deliberately in the way.”

As this was happening, Matthewman draped himself in an England flag, featuring the St George’s Cross.

“There were others who were waving the union flag. By doing as you did, that gesture, you brought shame - not only upon yourself, but upon the town of Rotherham. It was shameful conduct, given that you were then in the midst of violent disorder. The van was rocked violently, you were a part of that. The vehicle could have toppled over, injuring the occupants."

Ms Hollis said the next part of the disorder Matthewman was seen to involve himself with came after others involved with the disorder had started a fire at the hotel.

“You were carrying a piece of wood, indeed a large piece of wood to where the police were...you dropped it and returned with a chair. You threw that towards the police. You were part of a group shouting ‘Yorkshire, Yorkshire’.”

Matthewman, aged 19, of Albert Street, Swinton, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on August 14, 2024.

The court heard how he had a clean criminal record, prior to this incident.

Defending, Mark Bates said his client was someone who ‘had never been in trouble before in his life,’ prior to this incident.

“He accepts he’s managed to get himself involved in something...that was probably the most stupid day in his life.”

“His family and friends are very shocked and ashamed.”

Judge Richardson asked how Matthewman had come to be involved, and if he had ‘heightened political’ views.

Mr Bates said Matthewman does not hold ‘particularly heightened views’ and came along to what he believed was a ‘legitimate protest’ after reading about it online.

Judge Richardson said, taking Matthewman’s assertion on face value, why he did not leave when things ‘became very ugly’ over a protracted period.

“He’s asked himself that question, he cannot answer it. He knows he should have. He deeply regrets the impact it will have on his own life, and those around him. He knows he's going to have to live with the impact for many, many years," replied Mr Bates. Sentencing Matthewman to two years, eight months in youth custody, Judge Richardson told him: “You were a participant in a very serious incident. You were not a bystander, you were well to the fore.”

He added: "It appears you read on social media about some form of protest. I have little doubt the content of that social media was comprehensively malevolent. As a consequence, you went to that area where approximately 400 people descended upon the Manvers area."

"I can't imagine why someone aged 19, with no previous convictions, would want to get themselves involved in this but you did and you must be punished. Take him down"

Matthewman was also made the subject of a 10-year criminal behaviour order.

Sentencing of Nathan Palmer

The court heard how 29-year-old Nathan Palmer’s role in the Manvers disorder related to him commandeering a police riot shield and behaving in what Judge Richardson described as an ‘extremely provocative’ way towards police officers.

Nathan Palmer | SYP

Describing the situation at the time, prosecutor, Joseph Bell, said a line of officers were trying to guard the perimeter of the hotel, but were greatly outnumbered by those involved in the disorder. Body-worn footage of the incident was also shown to the corut.

He also noted that the crowd was, at that time, becoming ‘increasingly aggressive’.

Summarising Palmer’s conduct, Judge Richardson told him: "The part of the incident you were specifically seen to be involved with occurred as the hotel was under attack by the mob, but before the fire was started. You were part of a group of predominantly men.

“You were being extremely provocative towards the police who were trying to protect the occupants of the hotel, who were inside, terrified of what might happen to them."

"An officer fell, it appears near to a small embankment. During the course of that you grabbed a police shield, which was then passed around.

“That was bad enough...but the most important point is you were part of this large mob who were becoming increasingly violent and threatening towards the police and the hotel. The moving images of what you and others did were truly frightening."

Palmer, of New Street, Hemingfield, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on August 14, 2024.

The court was told Palmer has six previous matters, including stalking and driving while unfit through drugs, on his criminal record and was on licence after being released from a prison sentence for drug dealing offences.

Defending, Mark Thomas, said Palmer had become involved due to ‘nosiness,’ adding that he lives a ‘short distance away’ and saw ‘reference to it on social media,’ when Judge Richardson asked him to explain Palmer’s presence at the incident.

Mr Thomas said that while Palmer does not have a partner or children, he takes an active role in his grandmother’s ‘end-of-life’ care, visiting her twice a day.

He said Palmer was distressed at the thought that his grandmother, who has dementia in addition to terminal cancer, may die while he is in custody. Judge Richardson replied: “Almost certainly, if she is in the terminal stages.”

Judge Richardson sentenced Palmer to two years, eight months in prison and told him: “It's very sad that in the final weeks or months of your grandmother's life you will not feature as any part of it."

Niven Matthewman (left) and Nathan Palmer were jailed for their participation in the violent disorder in Rotherham on August 4, 2024, during hearings held at Sheffield Crown Court today (August 19, 2024) | SYP

"I have no doubt that will cause your family considerable inconvenience. A new end of life plan will have to be devised because you will not be there.

“You are the author of that personal disaster - no-one else is to blame. You are to blame."

"You've not only brought shame upon yourself, you've brought shame on your family."