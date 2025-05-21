A Rotherham rapist is beginning a 19-year prison sentence this week after his victim bravely spoke up about his vile abuse.

Alexander Sherwood, of Stanley Road, Liverpool, was found guilty by a jury after his victim came forward and disclosed the despicable actions she was subjected to over a number of years in the Rotherham district.

Alexander Sherwood, 52, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after he was found guilty of 12 child sex offences. | SYP

After making an initial disclosure to South Yorkshire Police officers in the Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) team, officers set out to arrest Sherwood.

However, the 52-year-old attempted to avoid justice by making his way from Rotherham to Liverpool, but he was promptly caught.

Refusing to admit his guilt, Sherwood denied the charges he faced but was found guilty of 12 sexual offences at Sheffield Crown Court in February following a four day trial.

He was sentenced at the same court on Monday (May 19) to 19 years in prison for four counts of rape, four counts of assault by penetration, two counts of assault by touching, one count of engaging in sexual activity in presence of a child and one count of causing a child to watch/ look at an image of a sexual nature.

Sherwood was also handed an indefinite restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Trussell said: "The bravery of the victim in this case must be commended, it takes a lot of courage to report something of this nature.

"No child should ever be a victim of sexual assault and rape and I hope that this result shows others survivors of abuse that when they come forward, they will be listened to and treated with respect through every step of the prosecution process."

All victims of sexual offences have a legal right to life long anonymity. It is a criminal offence to name them or share any information which may lead to them being identified.