Local school hosts career inspirations day for pupils

Wisewood Primary School in Sheffield opened its doors to local professionals, employers and community groups for its annual Aspirations Day, an event designed to inspire pupils across all year groups to explore future career possibilities.

The event, now a much-anticipated fixture in the school calendar, brought together a wide range of local employers, further education providers, public services and community organisations. Visitors offered hands-on workshops, demonstrations and careers talks to inspire pupils and help them connect their learning with real-world opportunities.

Part of INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, the school’s Aspirations Day reflects the Trust’s mission to equip young people with the knowledge, skills and character they need to thrive in modern society.

Pupils enjoyed a diverse timetable of sessions throughout the day, including an interactive visit from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, careers workshops with professionals such as doctors, architects, vets and scientists, and engaging STEM, performing arts and sports activities. One pupil in attendance commented, ‘It was really unusual to have a fire engine in school. It was great to be able to look at all of the equipment that fire fighters use - that was really cool. We learned how to train to be a firefighter. I had a great day!’

Pupils with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

They also met a data scientist, explored biodiversity and learned about careers in law – all helping to spark curiosity about the world of work and their own future aspirations.

The school was joined by representatives from organisations including Race Cottam Associates, Sheffield City College, HSBC Coders, the Rethink Food Project and Slambarz, as well as local authors, engineers, health professionals and community groups. Every year group participated in age-appropriate activities and took part in reflections to discuss the careers and pathways that inspired them most.

Reflecting on the event, Ben Ramsden, Headteacher at Wisewood Primary School, said:

“We’ve had a wonderful day welcoming parents and carers into school together with employers from local, national and international businesses and academic institutions to discuss the vast range of career opportunities available to our pupils. It’s incredibly important that our children are exposed at an early age to a range of careers and can see how the knowledge, understanding and skills that they start to develop during their education can help them to succeed later in life.

Pupils with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

We’re so grateful to everyone for giving up their time to raise the aspirations of our children and provide such a range of positive experiences. Special thanks should go to Miss Southern, who played a key role in coordinating the event.”

Rhianne Southern, Foundation Stage Teacher at Wisewood Primary, who organised the day, added:

“This event is all about nurturing pupils’ love of careers and helping them to understand what it is to be a great global citizen. Thank you to everyone who has given their time today and created such an amazing experience for our children – we couldn't be more grateful.”

Scott Burnside, Chief People, Talent & Culture Officer at INOVA Multi-Academy Trust, added:

Slambarz engaging with pupils at Aspirations Day

“The energy and enthusiasm generated during the day was palpable; happy smiling faces, young people and staff united in finding the many pathways to success that are available for young people. You could see, hear and feel the combined school community exploring employment intelligence and the fascinating futures that they could achieve. A real privilege to witness and be part of.”