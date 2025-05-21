Tributes have poured in for a biker and loving husband who died in a fatal collision last month.

On April 29 at 11.07pm police were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision on Barnsley Road in West Melton, Rotherham.

Emergency services attended where they discovered Sean Hawksworth, who was quickly rushed to hospital.

But tragically, Sean died more than a week later on May 8.

Sean was named by police earlier today (May 21), and already countless tributes have been made to a man who could make anyone laugh.

Danni Parker posted on Facebook: “I’ve known Sean Hawksworth from being four/five years old - grew up in the same area [and] went all way through school.

“Always the joker trying to make everyone laugh.

“Tragic loss, so sorry to all his family.”

Tributes have poured in for biker Sean Hawksworth, who died in a fatal collision in Rotherham. | Google Maps

“Sean and I went from nursery all the way through to seniors,” Linda Hoyle added.

“To lose a guy like Sean Hawksworth is a huge huge loss as he definitely was a good guy.

“But I know how much he loved his motor bikes and as his sister Jenny said, he passed doing what he loved, riding his bike.

“God bless Sean, his wife, daughter and family.”

In a tribute shared by police, his wife said: "Sean was my husband, my best friend, my future.

“He was a son, brother and uncle, loved by all his friends and so many people. Our lives haven't been the same since the day of his tragic accident.

"It gives us some comfort Sean was doing what he loved, riding his motorbike. I am going to love and miss Sean every day, our hearts are broken."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can pass it on to police

