Aldi St Mary's Gate arrests: Man charged with drug offences after police operation outside supermarket
A man was charged with drug offences after a police operation outside a Sheffield supermarket.
Two men were arrested on Sunday (October 19) after officers descended on Aldi’s St Mary’s Gate supermarket.
Luke Padley, aged 34, of Charlotte Road, Sheffield, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, namely cocaine and MDMA.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (October 21).
The 28-year-old was bailed pending further inquiries.