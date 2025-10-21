Aldi St Mary's Gate arrests: Man charged with drug offences after police operation outside supermarket

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:30 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 09:32 BST
A man was charged with drug offences after a police operation outside a Sheffield supermarket.

Two men were arrested on Sunday (October 19) after officers descended on Aldi’s St Mary’s Gate supermarket.

Most Popular
Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested in a police operation outside Aldi’s St Mary’s Gate supermarket in Sheffieldplaceholder image
Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested in a police operation outside Aldi’s St Mary’s Gate supermarket in Sheffield | National World
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

Luke Padley, aged 34, of Charlotte Road, Sheffield, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, namely cocaine and MDMA.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (October 21).

The 28-year-old was bailed pending further inquiries.

Related topics:AldiSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice