Sheffield crime 2024: The 19 streets hit hardest by vandals and arsonists across city, figures show

By Sarah Marshall
Published 9th May 2024, 05:00 BST

The 19 Sheffield streets pictured here are the locations where police received the highest number of reports.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 19 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in March 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

Here are the 19 streets hit hardest by vandals and arsonists across Sheffield, figures show

The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in March 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Verdon Street, Burngreave, with 4

2. On or near Verdon Street, Burngreave: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in March 2024

The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in March 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe, with 4

3. On or near Scraith Wood Drive, Shirecliffe: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in March 2024

The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in March 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Primrose Hill, Walkley, with 4

4. On or near Primrose Hill, Walkley: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in March 2024

The joint-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in March 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Primrose Hill, Walkley, with 4

