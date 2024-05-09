South Yorkshire police officer found with videos including cop with hands around member of public's throat
A former South Yorkshire Police officer is accused of filming himself laughing at the use of a racist slur and at a recording of a male detainee hitting his head.
Three separate allegations have been brought against former police constable Jack Grange, who is understood to have been a serving officer with the force at the time of the alleged conduct.
Mr Grange is set to face the allegations at an accelerated hearing set to be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
The first allegation faced by Mr Grange relates to a Snapchat video he is alleged to have recorded of him and another male on June 28, 2022. The other male is seen and heard to say a racist word ‘which is offensive, inappropriate and/or discriminatory in nature’ and Mr Grange can reportedly be heard laughing at the racist word used.
The second allegation relates to a recording of a South Yorkshire Police issue laptop, which was reportedly found on Mr Grange’s personal mobile phone, showing footage from a South Yorkshire Police Body Worn Video of a male being detained in a police van.
As he enters the van, the male hits his head. There is a laugh heard by the person recording the footage from the laptop. The force claims there is ‘no legitimate policing purpose to have this recording’ on his personal mobile phone.
The next, and final, allegation also features a video allegedly recovered from Mr Grange’s personal mobile phone, which is a recording from a South Yorkshire Police issue laptop.
It reportedly shows footage from a South Yorkshire Police Body Worn Video showing a police officer put his hand around the throat of a member of the public whilst also using offensive language.
The force also alleges is no ‘legitimate policing purpose’ for Mr Grange to have this recording on his personal mobile phone.
South Yorkshire Police’s guidance on misconduct hearings state that they should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an ‘independent legally qualified person who will be chosen from a pool held by the local policing body.
The other panel members should be an ‘officer of at least the rank of Superintendent and an independent lay person, selected from an approved list held by the local policing body.