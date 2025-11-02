This is the moment a reckless driver tried to escape police by crashing through the dead-end private garden of a sheltered accommodation flat block.

Adam Ashton, of Wordsworth Avenue, took pedestrians’ lives into his hands when he mounted pavements and ploughed through grass verges to escape police.

The 30-year-old was jailed on October 31, where a judge told him it was “extremely lucky no-one was injured” as the dad-of-five sped through traffic lights while “extremely intoxicated,” reaching speeds of 90mph as he fled.

Dashcam footage has now been released showing the chase from Derek Dooley Way to Herries Road, revealing the desperate measures Ashton took to escape.

It includes the moment Ashton drove over a grass verge separating Herries Road and Crabtree Road before veering out of sight to the right.

But, rather than the clever escape from police Ashton wanted this to be, he had in fact just driven into a dead end and was now skirting past the front door of a set of flats used for sheltered accommodation.

Figure 1. shows the spot where Adam Ashton ploughed over a grass verge separating Herries Road and Crabtree Road in a bid to escape police. Figure 2. shows the spot Ashton careened through a narrow gap from a the garage at a block of flats and a set of benches before crash into planters in a dead end garden. | SYP, Google

The footage shows the 30-year-old narrowly drive between a garage and a set of benches into the flat block’s enclosed garden, where he crashes into a set of planters.

This image shows the narrow gap outside the block of flats on Crabtree Road Ashton tried to escape through only to enter a dead end garden and crash into a set of planters. | Google MAps

Ashton recklessly drives past the block of flats. | SYP

After causing the crash, Ashton, of Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers, before being taken into custody.

The court heard he later “became violent and aggressive, persistently trying to leave his cell” while in custody.

Adam Ashton, 30, of Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield. | SYP

Ashton, who refused to take breathalyser tests both in custody and at the roadside, proceeded to punch an officer to the right side of his face, before being restrained, the court heard.

The court also heard that at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly after 11.30pm on August 1, 2025, Ashton was banned from driving following convictions for drink-driving and driving without a licence in May 2025.

Ashton pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without a licence and assaulting an emergency worker.

Ashton was sentenced to 17-months in prison and banned from driving for four years.

