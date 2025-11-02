Adam Ashton: Footage shows how drunk driver ploughed through gardens of secure accommodations in 90mph chase
Adam Ashton, of Wordsworth Avenue, took pedestrians’ lives into his hands when he mounted pavements and ploughed through grass verges to escape police.
The 30-year-old was jailed on October 31, where a judge told him it was “extremely lucky no-one was injured” as the dad-of-five sped through traffic lights while “extremely intoxicated,” reaching speeds of 90mph as he fled.
Dashcam footage has now been released showing the chase from Derek Dooley Way to Herries Road, revealing the desperate measures Ashton took to escape.
It includes the moment Ashton drove over a grass verge separating Herries Road and Crabtree Road before veering out of sight to the right.
But, rather than the clever escape from police Ashton wanted this to be, he had in fact just driven into a dead end and was now skirting past the front door of a set of flats used for sheltered accommodation.
The footage shows the 30-year-old narrowly drive between a garage and a set of benches into the flat block’s enclosed garden, where he crashes into a set of planters.
After causing the crash, Ashton, of Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers, before being taken into custody.
The court heard he later “became violent and aggressive, persistently trying to leave his cell” while in custody.
Ashton, who refused to take breathalyser tests both in custody and at the roadside, proceeded to punch an officer to the right side of his face, before being restrained, the court heard.
The court also heard that at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly after 11.30pm on August 1, 2025, Ashton was banned from driving following convictions for drink-driving and driving without a licence in May 2025.
Ashton pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without a licence and assaulting an emergency worker.
Ashton was sentenced to 17-months in prison and banned from driving for four years.
Read more from Ashton’s day in court here and watch the dashcam footage from his escape attempt above.