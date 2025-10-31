“It was extremely lucky no-one was injured by your actions that night,” a judge told a Sheffield dad-of-five who, while “extremely intoxicated,” sped through Sheffield’s streets at over 90mph, running six red lights and crashing into at least two vehicles.

Jailing defendant Adam Ashton, the judge, Recorder Alexander Trent, said he had shown a “blatant disregard” for a previous court order, imposed for another incident of drink-driving earlier this year, to carry out the dangerous driving whilst he was being pursued by police officers.

He continued: “It was extremely lucky no-one was injured by your actions.”

“A serious aggravation in your case arises from your previous driving convictions, and the fact you were the subject of a community order when you committed these offences.

“You were extremely intoxicated, driving off-road at least three times and speeding through six sets of red lights.”

Sheffield Crown Court heard how officers became concerned Ashton may be drunk when they saw the way in which he was driving in a black Volvo XC90 vehicle, as it travelled along Derek Dooley Way in Sheffield city centre.

The vehicle was subsequently clocked driving at 90mph along Savile Street, which is a 30mph zone, resulting in officers activating their blue lights and sirens, and ordering Ashton to pull over.

Recorder Trent told a hearing on October 30, 2025, that instead of doing as he was instructed, Ashton “made off at speed,” causing a high-speed police chase.

During the course of the pursuit, Ashton ran at least six sets of traffic lights - as he attempted to lose officers - and mounted the pavement to go off-road on at least three occasions.

Mr Coxon described how on one such occasion, Ashton, aged 30, drove onto the pavement to make his way around traffic waiting at a set of red lights on Owler Lane, turning right onto Herries Road and crashing into two stationary cars.

After causing the crash, Ashton, of Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by officers, before being taken into custody.

“He became violent and aggressive, persistently trying to leave his cell,” Mr Coxon said.

Ashton, who refused to take breathalyser tests both in custody and at the roadside, proceeded to punch an officer to the right side of his face, before being restrained, the court heard.

During the police interview that followed, Ashton told officers that he was “having a bad day” and had taken alcohol to help him “relax and get off to sleep.”

“At the end of the interview he told officers he had been diagnosed with stress and anxiety, and was being tested for split personality disorder,” said Mr Coxon.

He told the court that at the time of the crash, which occurred shortly after 11.30pm on August 1, 2025, Ashton was banned from driving following convictions for drink-driving and driving without a licence in May 2025.

Ashton was sentenced to a community order for those matters, and was in breach of it when he committed the most recent set of offences.

Ashton was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without a licence and assaulting an emergency worker at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Rebecca Tanner told the court that Ashton was “ashamed of himself” and was racked with guilt and anxiety at the thought of the potential impact to his family, should he be sent to custody.

“He’s a father to five children, four of which live with him and his partner who’s here in the public gallery to support him,” Ms Tanner said.

The court was told that three of Ashton’s children have disabilities, one of whom requires more care.

Ms Tanner continued: “He should not have been driving, he should not have been driving whilst drinking. He’s further compounded his position by behaving as badly as he did when he was ultimately stopped by police.”

She said Ashton does not wish to excuse his behaviour. Ms Tanner added, however, that Ashton’s need to self-medicate with alcohol as a result of his childhood trauma, combined with the stresses of his caring responsibilities, has “taken its toll on him.”

“He’s not been thinking straight…there is evidence of him effectively going into self-destruct mode.”

Ms Tanner said Ashton was now ready to engage with support services, and suggested he now had a good prospect of rehabilitation, should he be given assistance to address the issues that have led to his offending.

Adam Ashton | SYP

Recorder Trent said he had taken Ashton’s mitigating circumstances, and the effect his incarceration is likely to have on his family, into consideration, but ultimately concluded that they were outweighed by the risk factors of his “serious offending” committed against the backdrop of offending just a few weeks earlier.

Sending Ashton to begin a 17-month prison sentence, Recorder Trent told him: “Those factors outweigh those in your favour. You reoffended within three months with a blatant disregard for that sentence.”

Recorder Trent also banned Ashton from driving for four years, eight months, taking into consideration the amount of time he is likely to spend behind bars.