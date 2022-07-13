Abi Fisher: Murdered teacher found in Barnsely gave birth to miracle IVF baby just six months earlier

A woman whose body was found in undergrowth in woodland in Barnsley last weekend became a mum to a miracle IVF baby just six months earlier.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 8:01 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 8:01 am

Abi Fisher, aged 29, was found dead off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, on Sunday.

She had been reported missing to the police over the weekend.

Abi Fisher, whose body was found in Barnsley, gave birth to a miracle IVF baby just six months earlier

Abi, a teacher from Castleford, became a mum to a baby girl just six months before, it has emerged.

Her daughter’s photo was the picture Abi used on her Facebook profile.

Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, West Yorkshire, has been charged with Abi’s murder and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Abi was a teacher at Featherstone All Saints CE Academy in Castleford and in a glowing tribute, headteacher Matthew Jones said: “Abi was a wonderful person.

“She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.”

He added: “In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives.”