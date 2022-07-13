She had been reported missing to the police over the weekend.

Abi Fisher, whose body was found in Barnsley, gave birth to a miracle IVF baby just six months earlier

Abi, a teacher from Castleford, became a mum to a baby girl just six months before, it has emerged.

Her daughter’s photo was the picture Abi used on her Facebook profile.

Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, West Yorkshire, has been charged with Abi’s murder and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Abi was a teacher at Featherstone All Saints CE Academy in Castleford and in a glowing tribute, headteacher Matthew Jones said: “Abi was a wonderful person.

“She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.”