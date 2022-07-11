Abi Fisher murder: Everything known so far about discovery of teacher's body in Barnsley

Detectives are today investigating the murder of a woman whose body was discovered in undergrowth in Barnsley.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 11th July 2022, 2:43 pm
Abi Fisher, a teacher from Catsleford,had been reported missing to West Yorkshire Police.

Yesterday, a body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley.

Abi Fisher, a teacher, was found dead in Barnsley

The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of 29-year-old Abi.

Her family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

As part of their ongoing enquiries, police officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the death are asking anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who drove along the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday to submit their footage to the police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “On behalf of the police and Abi’s family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi. We know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many.

“The body has not yet been formally identified and we will update in due course when this has been confirmed.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as part of that are appealing to the public to help us by providing any information that could help our investigation.”

Call West Yorkshire Police on 101.